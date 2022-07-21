By Felicia Farnsworth
On Monday, July 11, 2022, the Bullock County Commission held its July meeting. Commissioners in attendance included Don Larkins, Johnny Adams, John McGowan, Solomon Marlow, Jr., Chairman Alonza Ellis, Administrator Patrick Smith, and City Attorney Johnny Waters.
First on the agenda was the approval for the transfer of funds totaling around $200,000 from the American Relief Plan Act to the Solid Waste Department.
The second was the approval of the TrashFlow Solid Waste Billing System, which is currently at 90% in completion, with the other 10% being the list of subscribers in which they are currently in the process of recovering.
The third item on the agenda for approval was the Solid Waste Truck Purchase. The truck is now awaiting final inspection before being delivered to the county. All three items were approved and the commissioners are currently interviewing potential staff members.
On the agenda was a resolution from Bullock County Humane Society Chairwoman Ginny Austin Allen for the adoption of the Alabama Leash Law in the county communities. This has been tabled for a later date while uncertainties are being discussed.
Union Springs Fire Department Chief, Rob Cameron, was approved for the purchase of up to $15,000 for a side-by-side to use as a rescue vehicle.
At this commission's meeting, a few items were on the agenda that were tabled for a later date due to lack of information and uncertainties, one of which was a proposal from Sidney May P.E., LLC to have several rural county roads to be paved.
