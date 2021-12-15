Chilly's ICE Cool Band will be featured entertainment at A FREE Christmas Party held at 68 Cocktail Drive in Union Springs.
The fun begins at 1:00 p.m. Saturday December 18, 2021. Thanks goes out to the Cocktail Lounge, Tomeka and Chris Blue for always keeping the youth in mind!
Chilly's ICE Cool Band is a Free After School Music Program.
This ages this season range from 5-15 years old.
Students from the Tuskegee Chapter also performed with the local band in the Turkey Day parade in Montgomery.
The band is under the Direction of Mr. Stan "Chilly" Cooks, assisted by Mrs. Lucy T. Cooks and several awesome parents and Grandparents.
