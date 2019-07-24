10 Years Ago - 2009
After nearly 100 bikers rode to Bullock County for the second annual Christmas in July Toy Run, Judge Theresa Daniel and DHR have tallied up all the donations they received. Children and families in Bullock County should be proud to know that 168 toys, 98 bikes and $3100 was Collected on Saturday.
A lucky group of youth got a chance to visit the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, Georgia. Gwen Franklin, Bertha Poe, Anita Clark and several other adults chaperoned the group.
25 Years Ago - 1994
Faith Independent Methodist Church of Union Springs, Alabama, invites you to attend a special presentation by the Bob Jones University Ministry Team. The six-member team will present a program of familiar hymns and gospel songs.
Everyone is cordially invited to attend the Fiftieth Wedding Anniversary reception for Mr. and Mrs. Ben Rodgers on Sunday at Cedar Hall, 401 North Prairie.
Mr. and Mrs. Rex Pritchett, III announce the birth of a son, James Reginald (Hunter) Pritchett, IV. He is welcomed home by his sister, Miranda. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Rex Pritchett, Jr.
50 Years Ago - 1969
Molon Johnson’s new Superette is almost ready for its formal opening. Located on E. Conecuh the mini-superette will have ample parking space and feature low prices and quick service.
Dr. J. Lee Alley, formerly of Midway, has been appointed extension veterinarian with the Cooperative Service at Auburn University. Dr. Alley succeeds Dr. Worth Lanier, who will head Extension’s environmental health division.
Miss June Carol Faulk has returned home from a two weeks visit with her aunt, Mrs. Love, in Panama City, Fla.
Mrs. W. T. Cochran and Mrs. Ann Powell and son Richard returned last week from a motor trip to California. They had accompanied Mrs. Cochran’s sister, Mrs. Josephine Armour of Enterprise, who has gone to make her home in California.
75 Years Ago - 1944
Jury Venue - For second week of Circuit Court, Beginning Monday, August 7, 1944 - SS Ogletree, AC Wilson, C. Ray Loving, HB Franklin, Clyde Phelps, EW Creswell, GL Harden, Jr., EA Cameron, John J. Benton, Frank Cope, EG Henson, Lewis Metcalf, Marlon Graham, Louis Bonfeld, Jim O Chappell, SJ Pope, CD Beverly, Wade J. Holmes, Harvey Scroggins, JM Kirkland, John O. Kay, James H. Sims, WM Moore, Fred T. McLendon, Julian M. High, Ralph B. Griswold, Emory C. Kinard, DA Caylor, Talmage Finlayson, Arthur G. King, CJ Whigham, John W. Shirley, JG Benning, Walter M. Ellis, RH White, Amos M. Faulkner, JC Jones, John R. Hall, Jr., LH Weems, AL Cope, Cliff Thornton, JL Reynolds, Warren Gholston, M. Keener King, Huey H. Williams, Oscar McLendon, Emmett Braswell, Roy E. Baker, AS Finlayson, Robert E. Gholston, AS Hooks.
The many friends of Seaman 2-o Clyde Bryan will be glad to know that Mrs. Bryan received a letter from him this week telling of his safe arrival in New Caledonia.
Friends of little K. M. Varner, III, will be glad to know that he is resting well after a tonsillectomy in a Wetumpka hospital Wednesday morning.
