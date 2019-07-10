10 Years Ago - 2009
Steven Finlayson, Smuteye resident, head coach of the 13-15 year old Belles Softball team in Troy, Alabama is taking the team to the State Payoffs.
The seventy-fifth Mayor's Prayer Breakfast was held July 6th at Eastside Baptist Church. Mayor John McGowan and Eastside’s new pastor, Gene Brideman, welcomed the forty plus attending.
25 Years Ago - 1994
City Clerk Doris Roten has informed the mayor and council of her resignation effective July 31. Mrs. Roten has been City Clerk Since October, 1984. She said she will pursue some personal interests.
Champ’s B-B-Q, located at the intersection of Conecuh and Ellis Streets in Union Springs, was burglarized in the early morning hours of July 8. Mr. E. O. Campbell said he closed his business after 11:00 p.m.. July 7, and found it burglarized when he opened about 7:30 a.m., July 8.
Mr. and Mrs. Mickey Shepherd of Montgomery, Alabama, announce the birth of a 6 lb. 12 oz. girl on July 5, 1994. Her name is Cecily Renee.
50 Years Ago - 1969
Cub Scout Pack 190 held their Pinewood Derby at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Rex Pritchett, Jr., on the Montgomery Highway. The Cub Scouts, their parents, and the Den Mothers enjoyed a hot dog roast before the running of the derby. The derby was run in elimination heats with Larry Hinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Shell Hinson, winning the grand champion award. The final awards for the year were given out after the supper and race. Boys receiving these awards were Cope Lawrence, Tim Cohn, Anderson Hembree, Russell Worthen, Larry Hinson, Carl Fuqua, Steve Monday, Jimmy Graham and Don Parker.
Miss Patricia Emfinger and Miss Sandra Emfinger of Union Springs were named to the 1969 Dean’s List at Birmingham Southern College.
Mr. and Mrs. I. F. Law and Rene were recent visitors at Florida’s Silver Springs.
75 Years Ago - 1944
Miss Callie Pickett, librarian, spent Monday with Mrs. Lois Rainer Green, of the Public Library Service, and tells us that quite a number of new books from the Service and also others will soon arrive for the reading pleasure of members of the Library.
Mrs. L. E. Sorrell, and daughters, Mrs. Mary Coffman and two children, Sally and Susan, were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Avant and Mr. and Mrs. C. B. Williams the past week. Dr. Sorrell coming down from Birmingham for the week-end and to accompany them home.
Wayne Chancey is visiting with his cousin Edwards Cameron at Neuville, Ala.
Mrs. Thomas Guthrie spent Friday in Montgomery.
Last Sunday a happy group of girls left for Camp Grandview, and from all reports are having a “grand time.” Enjoying the delights of Camp life, are Sara Nell Baswell, Mary Alice Bryan, Martha Jean Bryan, Kitty Cope, Peggy Guthrie, Diana Ruggles and Carolyn Wood.
