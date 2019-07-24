IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA
In the Matter of the Estate of:
JANICE BENNETT SELLERS a/k/a,
JANICE B. SELLERS, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Julie B. English, as Executrix for the Estate of Janice Bennett Sellers a/k/a Janice B. Sellers, deceased on June 3, 2019, by the Honorable James Tatum, Judge of Probate Court of Bullock County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
James Tatum, Probate Judge of Bullock County, Alabama
Sara G. Bragdon
Attorney for Executrix
Akridge & Balch, P.C.
P.O. Drawer 3738
Auburn, AL 36831
334-887-0884
Union Springs Herald 132w 07/24, 07/31, 08/07
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.