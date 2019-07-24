IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JANICE BENNETT SELLERS a/k/a,

JANICE B. SELLERS, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Julie B. English, as Executrix for the Estate of Janice Bennett Sellers a/k/a Janice B. Sellers, deceased on June 3, 2019, by the Honorable James Tatum, Judge of Probate Court of Bullock County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

James Tatum, Probate Judge of Bullock County, Alabama

Sara G. Bragdon

Attorney for Executrix

Akridge & Balch, P.C.

P.O. Drawer 3738

Auburn, AL 36831

334-887-0884

Union Springs Herald 132w 07/24, 07/31, 08/07

