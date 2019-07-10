I am writing this to let those who don’t know, but ought to know, that Councilman Stan “Chilly” Cooks is doing an outstanding job with the kids in Bullock County.
He should be commended for going above and beyond the call of duty. I have had the pleasure of talking with him as he works with my four grandchildren.
He does this free of charge and what I have noticed most about Stan, is that he’s one of the most encouraging people I have ever known. He has a way of getting the children ready to perform, even if they think they are not ready.
I have also found that out of all the musicians and former ASU drum majors in Bullock County, he’s the only one that has stepped up to the plate to give back to the community that gave him his start.
Cecil White
Retired Behavior
Interventionist
Montgomery Public Schools
