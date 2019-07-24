MORE EXCITING THAN STEPPING ON THE MOON
Dear Editor:
Saturday, July 20, 2019 of this week, marked the 50th anniversary of the American astronaut, Neil Armstrong, making history by becoming the first person to walk on the Moon in 1969 with the Apollo 11 moon landing. His first steps and first words on the Moon were talked about alot in the news this month. But also in the news was this report of Neil Armstrong, a devout Christian, visiting Israel in 1994.
He was taken on a tour of the Old City of Jerusalem by the host and archaeologist Meir Ben-Dov. When they got to the top of the stairs leading to the Temple Mount, Armstrong asked the host if Jesus had actually stepped anywhere around here.
Ben-Dov told him, "Jesus was a Jew. These are the steps that lead to the Temple, so He must have walked here many times." Ben-Dov confirmed that these were the original steps. Armstrong said to him, "I have to tell you. I am more excited stepping on these stones than I was stepping on the moon."
This reminded me of the tour of the Holy Land of Israel, Jordan and Egypt I went on with a group in the 1980's. This tour was organized by Pastor Tom Randall of First Baptist Church of Union Springs. For Christians, a tour of the Holy Land is a faith building experience. Images of what you have seen are in your mind, and photos and slides are treasures.
Thank you, Rev. Tom Randall, for providing this opportunity for a group from Union Springs to tour this most holy place on earth for Christians.
Sincerely,
Faye Gaston
Union Springs, Alabama
