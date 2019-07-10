Carter Funeral Home is humbled to announce the transition of Mr. Robert Lee Boone, 92, of Montgomery, Alabama.
Mr. Boone, born March 10, 1927, transitioned into eternity June 28, 2019 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. He was an Honorably Discharged Veteran of the United States Army.
Celebration of Life Services were held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the sanctuary of the Pleasant Grove CME Church of the High Ridge Community. Interment with Military Honors followed in the Pleasant Grove CME Cemetery.
Public visitation was held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Mr. Boone lay in repose at the Church one hour prior to Celebration of Life Services. Brother Robert Lee Boone was born March 10, 1927 to the late Lindsey and Evelyn Boone in Sumter County Georgia.
He attended school in Sasser, Georgia. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He served as Worship Master for Uriah Lodge #259, Fitzpatrick, AL.
Robert was a retired truck driver for over 25 years. His travels one day brought him to a truck stop on the Montgomery Highway where he met and later married the love of his life Robbie Lee Elder(deceased). Robert became a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Fitzpatrick, AL and later joined Pleasant Grove CME Church, Highridge Community Troy, Alabama where he served faithfully until his health declined.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lindsey and Evelyn Boone, wife Robbie Lee Elder Boone, daughter Betty Walters Harris and brothers; David, Isaiah and L.B. Boone. He leaves to cherish his memories six sisters; Linda Boone, Inez Hagans, Irene Boone and Mildren Williams all of Albany, GA., Emma Potts, Perry GA, Martha Boone, Warner Robins, GA: three brothers; Joseph Boone, Walter Boone (Fannie) and Clerence Boone (Brenda), all of Albany, GA. Six brothers-in-law, Willie Frank Elder, Harmon Cody Elder (Doris), Willie Louis Calhoun, all of Fitzpatrick, AL, Solomon Lewis Elder (Bobbie), Troy, AL, Larry Dene Elder, Arlington, VA and Michael Lee, Atlanta, GA. One sister-in-law, Patricia Elder Logan (James), Las Vegas, NV. A supportive niece Wanda Elder Brooks; Special Caregiver; Breanna R. Swanson; Sabrina and Joseph Blackmon, Personal Caregivers (devoted niece and nephew); host of nieces, nephews, a dedicated friend Lemarel Jacobs and other family and friends.
