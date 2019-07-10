O’cillar Rogers Pickett was born on September 11, 1925 in Midway Alabama to Cullen Rogers and Sylvester Smart Rogers. She was the youngest of six sisters and two brothers.
O’cillar began life’s journey as a Christian in the membership of Mallard Chapel Christian Church now located in the Ox Level Community of Midway. She lived her entire life as a devoted Christian serving God.
Being a farm girl most of her life she loved animals, enjoyed planting flowers, vegetables and observing nature change and grow.
Louis Frank Pickett and O’cillar Rogers were joined in matrimony July 24, 1942 from the marriage they were blessed with four children; sons Louis Frank Pickett Jr., Mirone D. Pickett (deceased), Dwight D. Pickett and daughter Cal J. Pickett.
She was a true friend to all who came in contact with her in the name of God, seeking peace, happiness, joy and love.
She leaves to cherish her memory are grandchildren; Louis Frank Pickett III, Mirone D. Pickett Jr., Camilla Cox, Billy R. Pickett, Ivonne V. Pickett, Victor R. Pickett, Valeria Cooley, James Cooley Jr., Veronica Pickett, Jason Pickett and Aira Pickett, twenty-two great grandchildren, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and too many friends to mention in a hundred pages.
She will be truly missed by all but God needed another angel and chose her.
Thank you
Perhaps you sent a lovely card or sat quietly in a chair. Perhaps you sent a floral piece, if so, we saw it there. Perhaps you spoke the kindest words, as any friend could say. Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us on that day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, We Thank You, Whatever the part.
