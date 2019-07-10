Poe's Memory Chapel Funeral Home announces the transition of Mr. Robert J. Hillery of Waukegan, Illinois, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Mr. Hillery was born February 12, 1934 in Clayton, Alabama to William J. and Flora B. Hillery.
He moved to Illinois in 1968. In 1978, he established his business, Hillery's Bar-B-Que Restaurant, which he operated for the next 40 years.
A Celebration of the life and legacy of Mr. Robert J. Hillery will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon from the sanctuary of Mount Silla Baptist Church, 1059 Mount Silla Church Road, Midway, Alabama.
Rev. James Person will deliver Words of Comfort. Mr. Hillery will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral services.
Brother Robert was preceded in death by his parents: wife, Beatrice; brother, William; two sisters, Ruby and Lula Mae; and daughter, Ada.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories: son, Robert, Jr. (LaVerne); daughter, Penny (Derrel); eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.; brother, Fred; sister, Anna; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring and professional Staff of Poe's Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
May God Bless and Strengthen the family of Mr. Robert J. Hillery is our humble prayer.
Commented