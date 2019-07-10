Poe's Memory Chapel Funeral Home is humbled to announce the transition of Mrs. Ethel Warmack Robinson, 73, of Union Springs Alabama.
Mrs. Robinson transitioned peacefully, Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center South, Montgomery, Alabama while in the comfort and care of her loving family.
Sister Ethel was a kind and loving person, who dedicated her life to God, her church, family and community.
Ethel was a member of Carver High School Class of 1964. She radiated style, grace and poise serving as a member and President of the Certified Elite Social and Civic Club for more than 40 years, giving back and serving her community.
Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the sanctuary Lowfield Baptist Church, Highway 110, Union Springs, Alabama, Rev. John Tetter, Pastor. The message of triumph will be delivered by Rev. W.J. Glover of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Town Creek Community, Union Springs, Alabama. Interment will follow at Lowfield Baptist Church Cemetery, Union Springs, Alabama.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring and professional staff of Poe's Memory Chapel Funeral Home. We pray that God will comfort and strengthen the family of our beloved, Mrs. Ethel Warmack Robinson.
"I give you this one thought to keep. I am with you still, I do not sleep. Do not think of me as gone. I am with you still in each new dawn."
