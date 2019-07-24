Carter Funeral Home is humbled to announce the transition of Mr. Willie A. Faulk, 57, of Union Springs, Alabama on July 15, 2019.
Celebration of Life Services was held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the sanctuary of the Cornerstone AME Zion Church of Union Springs, Rev. Bruce Surratt, pastor.
Rev. Dr. Stephen L. Faulk served as officiant and eulogist. Interment followed in the Perote Cemetery. Mr. Faulk lay in repose at the church one hour prior to Celebration of Life Services.
Public visitation was held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Willie Alexander Faulk (affectionately called Bay Bro) was born on April 21, 1962, in Tuskegee, Alabama. He is the son of the late Reverend Evins and Martha Jean Heaird Faulk.
After the loss of his birth mother, at the age of eight, his father married Mae Lizzie Washington Faulk who helped rear him.
Willie departed this life on July 15, 2019 at his home. At an early age, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and joined the Cornerstone AME Zion Church under the leadership of the late Rev. E.D. Marshall. Willie attended Bullock County High School in Bullock County, Alabama where he received his formal education.
Upon graduation in 1980, he attended Sparks Technical College and received a certification in Brick Masonry. He also attended Auburn University at Montgomery and majored in Justice and Public Safety.
From a young child, Willie worked side by side with his father in construction. He also worked at several retail grocers, the Bonnie Plant Farm and Wayne Farms as a Security Officer.
Later, he became self-employed and returned to his passion of carpentry and brick masonry. He was a master carpenter. Willie was a sweet and loving person. He had a quiet spirit, but he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Whenever there was a need, he always came to the rescue of his family who relied upon him in so many ways.
Willie was also passionate about gardening. He couldn’t wait until spring to start planting his crop. It was his joy to share his labor of love with his family.
Willie was preceded in death by one brother, Raymond Louis Faulk. On Monday, July 15, 2019, God sent his angel to call his soul home to glory. Without notice, Willie obediently answered the call and left for his heavenly home. He will be forever loved and missed.
He leaves to cherish his memories a mother Mae Lizzie Faulk, Union Springs, AL; two sisters: Maranda Faulk, Union Springs, AL; Maggie Washington, Atlanta, GA; five brothers: Rev. Evins (Katherine) Faulk, Jr., Banks, AL, Rev. Dr. Stephen Faulk, Phenix City, AL, Eugene Faulk, Prestic Faulk and Augustus Faulk, Union Springs, AL; sister in law: Maryalice Faulk; five aunts: Catherine Jackson, Detroit, MI, Rev. Arthero Reed, Abita Springs, LA, Leila Faulk, Saginaw, MI, Maggie Faulk, Birch Run, MI and Lula Heaird, Union Springs, AL; one uncle: Arthur Lee Heaird, Union Springs, AL and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
