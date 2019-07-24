Carter Funeral Home announces the transition of Mr. Anthony "Tony" Wright, 48, of Montgomery, Alabama on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Celebration of Life Services were held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. from the sanctuary of the Cornerstone AME Zion Church, Rev. Bruce Surrat pastor.
The message of comfort and acceptance was delivered by the Rev Dr. Kathy McFadden of the Old Ship AME Zion Church, Montgomery, Alabama. Interment follow alled Services in the Elizabeth Baptist Cemetery of the Aberfoil Community.
Mr. Wright will lay in repose at the church one hour prior to Celebration of Life Services.
Public visitation was Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Anthony LeVoyd Wright was born in Union Springs, Alabama on December 7, 1970 to the late Olinza (Linze) Penn Wright. Anthony is better known as “Tony” and “Mama’s Baby.” He had a quiet demeanor; therefore he was a man of few words. But when he did speak his words had a lasting impact.
Tony had great faith, when life threw him a curve ball that resulted in a strike, he refused to complain; but chose to say “WHATEVER”. On Friday night, July 12, 2019, his soul winged its flight from this world of sin, sorrow, and pain to a place of eternal rest. Tony transitioned from Time into Eternity.
Tony chose Christ at an early age as a foundation on which to build his life. In doing so, he was baptized and then joined Cornerstone AME Zion Church in Union Springs, Alabama and later Old Ship AME Zion Church in Montgomery, Alabama.
Tony was educated in the Bullock County Public School System. He was employed at several businesses in his hometown and in Montgomery, culminating his career at Walmart.
Tony became disabled, but always remained positive. Tony loved fast cars and he was an avid “War Eagle” fan. Tony was preceded in death by his mother; his grandparents; his sister, Estelle Wright; and his niece, Melanie Wright. To embrace his legacy and to continue to share his memories is his devoted wife, Ericka; his two loving children, DeAnthony Jamar and Ashley Lashayla; his brother, James (Barbara) Wright, Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee; his sister, Geraldine (Elvin) Lang of Montgomery. Alabama; Nieces, Stephanie Wright of Memphis and DeAndrea Nikki (Albert) Lewis of Montgomery; Nephew, Elvin (Sherrie) Lang, II of Montgomery; great nephew and great niece A.J. and Danielle Lewis of Montgomery; aunts, Dorothy Penn and Ruth (Jerome) Penn McBride, Montgomery, AL, Mae (Sidney) Jenkins, Union Springs, AL; uncles, James (Juanita) Penn, Napoleon Penn, Martis (Mozella) Penn, and Lawrence (Jessie) Penn, all of Union Springs, AL; Joe (Brenda) Penn, Montgomery; and William (Donna) Penn, Summerville, SC; his mother-in-law, Annie (Harold) Blanchard of Montgomery; sister-in-law, Latasha Simmons; brothers-in-law, Edward (Shontavia) Simmons of Montgomery and Robert (Lashesha) Simmons of Lakeland, Florida;; Godsons Jamorris Jordan and Cordaiz Richardson of Montgomery and many cousins and friends.
