08/13/1953 - 07/06/2019
Carter Funeral Home announces the transition of Mr. Christopher John Banks, 65, of Union Springs, Alabama on July 6, 2019. Celebration of Life Services with Military Honors was held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. from the Alabama National Cemetery of Montevallo, Alabama. Mr. Banks was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a Retiree of the Alabama National Guard.
Public visitation for Mr. Banks was held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Christopher John Banks was born August 13, 1953 to the late Felix W. and Elizabeth Marlow Banks, Sr. He departed this earthly life on July 6, 2019.
Christopher was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a retiree of the Alabama Army National Guard. He was known to many in the community as: “Daddy Chris”, “Uncle Chris”, and “Shorty”.
He was preceded in death by four siblings: Felix Banks, Jr., Cecil Banks, Adam Mack, and Lonnie Banks.
He leaves to cherish his memories, six children: Keith (LaKetha) Banks, Union Springs, AL., Bobbie Ann (Jeffery) Harris, Mansfield, TX., Shirley (Jeremy) Griffin, Whiteland, IN., Bradley (Thomacenia) Banks, Union Springs, AL., Octavia (Phillip) Fenn, Venus, TX., Alician (LaQunita) Bowens, Union Springs, AL.; one sister: Carrie Y. Banks, Montgomery, AL.; two brothers: Alfonza (Virginia) Banks, Union Springs and Louis (Irma) Banks, Bronx, NY.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Banks Family with End of Life Services.
