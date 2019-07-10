Submitted by
Nikatta Miles
Turner's ABC learning reopens for business on July 8, 2019.
In light of recent events, we would like to reassure our amazing parents and concerned community that our students and their safety and well being has always been our top priority.
At Turner's ABC Learning Center, early learning in a creative, safe, and productive environment are the heart of our visionary.
Program Director, Brenda Turner-Hill, has over 26 years as an educator and 30 plus years as an education facilities provider. Turner-Hill has always been a sought after voice by both, parents and students.
As an innovative classroom teacher, she identified a need for early education services in the community and worked diligently to bring the community Turner's ABC Learning Center.
Additionally, she has consistently created jobs and intern opportunities for the community at large.
One of our missions has been and will always be to keep our students safe. We desire to see our students successful from infancy to graduation- and beyond.
With this in mind, we have worked in conjunction with necessary companies and the Alabama Department of Public Health to ensure a safe environment. This has been our only goal.
We strive to offer a sense of comfort and ease to our parents, as none of our students were directly impacted by the recent events. We value your time, patience, and understanding.
We are pleased to announce our re-opening effective July 8, 2019. We hold fast to our commitment to serve and teach.
On behalf of Turner's ABC Learning Center, we offer our heartfelt apologies to our parents and the community for any confusion this may have caused. We are a faith-based childcare center.
With the help of God, we know that this is just the beginning of something astronomically beautiful! We hold fast to God's word that says: "And we know that God causes all things to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them." Romans 8:28, NLT
