Cast that line, wet that hook and enter that contest! The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is looking for the Best Black Belt Fish in its fourth annual photo contest spotlighting anglers from across the Black Belt region.
This year’s Best Black Belt Fish Photo Contest is now open online at ALBBAA’s website at AlabamaBlackBeltAdventures.org/bestblackbeltfishcontest and the winner will enjoy a half-day guided fishing trip at Lake Eufaula led by expert fisherman Tony Adams and a night at beautiful Lakepoint State Park.
The prize package for this year’s contest, which runs through Sept. 11, is valued at $430.
“Fishing in the Black Belt is a great year-round sport, but we especially enjoy highlighting the many great public and private fishing spots during the warm summer months,” said ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner. “Pictures of lunker bass and slab crappie are fun to see, but we especially like to hear about the family outings and the great memories that will surely last a lifetime.”
The winning photo is determined by the entry that gets the most votes. You can vote once a day, per photo, per email address.
To be eligible, the fish must have been caught this year in a Black Belt county.
Contest winners from 2018 and 2017 are ineligible this year. \Make sure to include all the information required on the entry page – and share the story of the fishing trip, too.
ALBBAA promotes and encourages ethical hunting and fishing practices.
These contests were created to further educate the public on the abundance of natural resources found in Alabama’s Black Belt region.
The Black Belt includes the following counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.
The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is committed to promoting and enhancing outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities in the Black Belt in a manner that provides economic and ecological benefits to the region and its citizens. For information, go to www.alabamablackbeltadventures.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.