The Distinguished Young Women (DYW) program of Bullock County is accepting applications from high school girls graduating in 2020 and residing in Bullock County.
The Bullock County DYW Committee is hosting a meeting for any girl (and their parents) interested in participating on August 1, 2019 at 5:15 p.m. at the Red Door Theatre(101 N Prairie St) in Union Springs.
The program (formerly Bullock County’s Junior Miss) will take place in September.
Interested girls may visit DistinguishedYW.org and click on the icon “Apply Now” to receive an application, or they may contact Bullock County Chairman Midge Putnam at midgeputnam@yahoo.com.
Participants will compete in the categories of fitness, self-expression, interview, scholastics, and talent.
The Bullock County representative will advance to the Distinguished Young Women Program of Alabama in Montgomery, where she will compete for more than $40,000 in cash-tuition scholarships and more than $1,000,000 in college-granted scholarships in January 2020.
The current Distinguished Young Woman of Bullock County is Mahaley Renfroe, a recent graduate of Conecuh Springs Christian School. Mahaley was awarded $1400 in scholarships.
Zy'Kearia Beacham, a recent graduate of Bullock County High School, was runner-up and awarded $900 in scholarships. Ni'Tirah Glasco, a recent graduate of Bullock County High School. was second runner-up and was awarded a $250 scholarship.
