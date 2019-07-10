Some of the best 10 year olds will gather in Viera, Florida at the USSSA Space Coast Complex, July 14th-21st to battle it out for the USSSA Wilson DeMarini Elite World Series Championship!
Congratulations to the Beehive Stars 10u team, based out of Auburn, Alabama for winning the Gulf Shores Major Super NIT, which qualified them to be one of those select 32 teams.
Last year, they were ranked 13th in the nation, and are the ONLY team from Alabama to go to the DeMarini Elite World Series for the second year in a row.
They will compete against teams from California, Texas, Kentucky, Georgia, and all across the United States!
These talented boys most recently became the BPA World Series Champs in Chattanooga Tennessee, being undefeated 6-0, and outscoring opponents 64-16.
They have also taken home trophies and rings for being the Super NIT Champs, Grand Slam Champs, BPA Champs, PBR Champs, Travel Ball USA World Series Champs, and USSSA State Champs of Alabama!
Throughout the year, hundreds of games are played to determine who the select 32 teams will be; making the USSSA Wilson DeMarini Elite World Series Champion tournament.
For the boys of Beehive 10u, there have been many perfect games, unbelievable hits, and diving catches, as well as some upsets; but there is no denying the talent from this group boys.
This World Series will be the true test to see how they stack up against some of the absolute toughest competition across the United States.
A little closer to home….Parker Ruskin is the son of Danny Ruskin and Marla “Summerhill” Ruskin.
His grandparents are Hobbie and Issy Summerhill of Union Springs, Alabama and Phillip and Susan McMillan of Santuck, Alabama.
Year in and year out, the USSSA Wilson DeMarini Elite World Series has been the “Grand Daddy of Them All”!
If you truly want to see some competition in the baseball world at the zenith of all sporting venues, this is it! USSSA's mission is to be the most visibly recognized, technologically advanced, professionally represented sports organization in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.