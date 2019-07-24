I was blessed last week with being recognized as the 144th President of the Alabama State Bar. It is truly an honor and I am humbled to know that I had the support and friendship of so many people. I assumed I would write about that this week.
But, then, I got a text today from a friend who had a cancer scare. She had found an unusual lump in her breast and had been to the doctor. It was a long week before she got the news that the lump was not cancer. Unfortunately, last week when she had texted to tell me about it, I had been at the Bar meeting and so caught up with myself that I never even saw the text. She had asked for my prayers but I didn’t honor her request. I shared the joy of her good news today but with guilt that I had not been present for my friend when she really needed it – during the long wait.
The word “busy” is subjective. You should always make time for your friends and prayers, no matter how “busy” you are. If we’re not careful, we can fall into the “I’m too busy” mode all of the time and then look around and find out that no one wants to spend time with you anymore because you were always “too busy”.
Make room in your day and in your life to respond to those you love in a thoughtful and meaningful way. You will never regret it.
Christy Crow is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
