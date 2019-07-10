It’s hot. I know that is no surprise to anyone reading this article in the middle of July. Despite knowing summer is here, it always surprises me by how hot it gets and how I find myself with a little shorter temper when it gets this hot. I have read advice about what to do in the summer time - avoid being out in the middle of the day, drink more water, eat more fruits and vegetables, etc. And even though I try to do those, I still find myself being a little less patient during the “Dog Days of Summer.”
So, I googled how to improve your mood and the number one answer was…smile. Now that shouldn’t surprise me because my mom used to sing a song to me when I was a child called Smile Awhile. It went like this:
Smile awhile and give your face a rest
Raise your hand to the One you love the best,
Turn, shake hands, say I love you,
And smile, smile, smile!
While I’m sure I didn’t appreciate that when I was a grumpy 6-year-old, I have come to appreciate the value of a smile as an adult. Smiling has many positive effects on our brains, bodies and the people around us. It can make you feel better, make you more attractive, and you can make the world a better place just by smiling more often. Scientists say that smiling causes an influx of positive emotions that help in relieving stress and lowering your blood pressure.
Each time you smile, you benefit your health and happiness. It can lift your mood and elevate the mood of those around you. Perhaps the Dalai Lama said it best: “A simple smile. That’s the start of opening your heart and being compassionate to others.”
Or, better yet, maybe my mama did. A smile might not make it cooler outside but it will definitely give your face a rest.
Christy Crow is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
