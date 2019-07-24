By Faye Gaston
The Chunnenuggee Garden Club members enjoy day trips during the three summer months, holding no business meetings until September. The monthly day trip for July was on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Members enjoyed a buffet lunch at Sisters Restaurant in Troy.
They saw several "9" car tags in the big crowded parking lot, indicating some other Bullock County folks were here also. Marie Allen (club president), Sadie Pugh, Faye Gaston, Barbara Cox and her great granddaughter, Camille, had reserved a table and had a leisurely lunch from many choices of traditional southern food.
Driving back to Union Springs, Marie Allen pointed out the many acres of cotton, corn and peanuts in this area of Alabama just outside Bullock County.
Getting closer to home, she also pointed out the country homes of Bullock County folks along the highway. Back in Union Springs, they enjoyed cold ice cream cones at May's Marathon Station on this hot summer day. The next day trip will be in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.