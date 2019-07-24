Attorney Christy Crow of Union Springs was named as the 144th President of the Alabama State Bar on Saturday.
Christy practices with the law firm of Jinks, Crow & Dickson with offices in Union Springs and Montgomery. She has practiced law there since graduating law school from the University of Alabama in 1997.
Her practice focuses on wrongful death, product liability, personal injury, and construction litigation. Christy is only the third female president of the Bar and is the first ever from Bullock County.
Christy invoked the memory of past Alabama State Bar presidents in her acceptance speech on Saturday, including civil rights icon Fred Gray who is from neighboring Macon County.
Mr. Gray created the State Bar’s motto that Lawyers Render Service and Christy embodies that with her volunteer work. She is on the Board of the Girl Scouts of South Alabama, the Alabama Law Foundation, and the United Methodist Alabama-West Florida Conference Board of Trustees.
Christy’s theme for the Bar this year is Better Together. She intends to focus on improving lawyer wellness, increasing the member benefits for State Bar members, increasing Civics education by having lawyers volunteer to provide school presentations on civics, and improving the image of lawyers through social media and news campaigns.
The Alabama State Bar is a mandatory bar association with over 18,000 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.