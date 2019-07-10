Olivia Claire Harris celebrated her first birthday, July 6, 2019.
The party was held at her grandparent’s home, Shirley and Johnny Adams. Olivia was born July 4th so the theme of the party celebration was red, white and blue.
The family and friends enjoyed barbeque sliders, chips, ranch dip, spinach dip and a delicious, Fourth of July themed decorated cake made by FPH Bakery.
Everyone loved watching Olivia eat her smash cake made by her second cousin, Lauren Jordan.
After Olivia opened her presents, the children enjoyed the afternoon playing on a slip and slide and in a pool. A ripe, red watermelon was served at the end of the party.
Olivia is the daughter of Leslie and Riley Harris. Olivia's grandparents are Christy and Shane Harris of Eufaula and Shirley and Johnny Adams of Union Springs.
Her great grandparents are Mable Broome of Eufaula, Kenneth and Mona Snapp of Eufaula, AL and Betty Adams of Union Springs.
