The 14th Annual Y. C. Nance Bullock County Achievers Awards Banquet is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at South Highlands Middle School.
The 2019 honorees are Robert Earl. Lee, the Citizenship Award; Dr. Michael King, the Education Award; Pastor Savannah Fitzpatrick, the Good Neighbor Award; Barbara Randall Greenwood, the Humanitarian Award; Robert Turner, the Political Action Award, and Ollie Brown, the Y. C. Nance Award (posthumously). The banquet is sponsored by the Y. C. Memorial Sports Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization.
It recognizes Bullock County natives for their contributions to the county or the community where they reside and non-Bullock County natives for their contributions to Bullock County.
The banquet also honors the memory of Y. C. Nance, the Extension Service Agent for Bullock County from 1950 until his death in 1966.
Nance was a pioneer in youth sports in Bullock County as organizer of Little League, Pony League and Babe Ruth League teams in the black community.
He was also Scout Master for Troop 87 of the Boy scouts of America.
In addition, he was a staunch supporter of public education. He was president of the Carver High Quarterback Club, PTA and Band Boosters Club.
Banquet tickets are $20 each and are available by contact Y. C. Nance Foundation president Julius Thomas at 334-239-5813.
Proceeds from the banquet go to the development and maintenance of the Y. C. Nance Memorial Sports Complex located on the South Highland Middle School campus.
