The Mid-South Resource Conservation and Development Council and the local USDA agencies will be presenting a program concerning services and assistance their agencies offer.
The workshop will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Richard B. Stone Complex (Armory), 21578 Highway 82 East, Union Springs, AL 36089.
The program will include USDA, home repair & improvements, home purchase, farm loans and grants, community development loans and grants, micro-loans, youth loans, USDA scholarships, conservation gardening, plastic – culture, EQIP program, tunnel house crop production, micro-irrigation, pastureland - animals grazing system, forest health and wildlife, soil quality, water quality and other topics.
There is something for everyone; new producers, adults, elderly, families, youth and community members.
Some free garden seeds will be available. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
For more information, telephone Elijah Moore, Mid-South RC&D Outreach Workshop Coordinator at 256-343-3596.
Refreshments will be served.
