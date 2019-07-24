Members of the Bullock Memorial School class of 1989 and 1994 met for a delicious lunch at the Union Springs Country Club on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Classmates reminisced about years gone by and gave updates on their families and class members not attending.
SGA scrapbooks from BMS were displayed bringing back many memories and inspiring those at the lunch to bring out more pictures in the future.
Plans are underway for a 30 year and 25 year combined reunion to be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 so save the date!
The reunion will be hosted by the classes of ‘89 and ‘94 but all BMS Spartans are invited.
Watch for more details soon.
